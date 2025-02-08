Chile's Celestial Crisis: Dark Skies Under Threat

Chile's world-famous dark desert skies, critical for astronomical research, are under threat from burgeoning urban and industrial expansion. Astronomer Angel Otarola warns of growing light pollution around the Paranal Observatory, currently at about 1%.

Scientists are eyeing asteroid Bennu, which looms as a potential future risk to Earth. Simulations indicate a concerning 1-in-2,700 chance of impact in 2182, which could have severe consequences.

Taiwan's space agency, with help from Japanese startup ArkEdge, has achieved a milestone in space observation. The microsatellite ONGLAISAT delivered top-tier Earth imagery, offering superior capabilities from its compact design.

(With inputs from agencies.)