Chile's Celestial Crisis: Dark Skies Under Threat
Chile's dark skies, vital for astronomy, face threats from urban development. The asteroid Bennu could pose a future risk to Earth with potential collision consequences. Taiwanese microsatellite ONGLAISAT sets a new standard in Earth imaging, achieving high-resolution images despite its small size.
Chile's world-famous dark desert skies, critical for astronomical research, are under threat from burgeoning urban and industrial expansion. Astronomer Angel Otarola warns of growing light pollution around the Paranal Observatory, currently at about 1%.
Scientists are eyeing asteroid Bennu, which looms as a potential future risk to Earth. Simulations indicate a concerning 1-in-2,700 chance of impact in 2182, which could have severe consequences.
Taiwan's space agency, with help from Japanese startup ArkEdge, has achieved a milestone in space observation. The microsatellite ONGLAISAT delivered top-tier Earth imagery, offering superior capabilities from its compact design.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tempers Flare Over Pollution in Yamuna River
Rivers of Dissent: SP and AAP Criticize BJP Over River Pollution Promises
Combatting 'Social Media Pollution': CEC Calls for Action
Bhopal Enacts Sound System Ban to Combat Noise Pollution
Shah accuses Kejriwal of not fulfilling promises of cleaning Yamuna, providing clean drinking water and making Delhi pollution-free.