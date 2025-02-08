Left Menu

Chile's Celestial Crisis: Dark Skies Under Threat

Chile's dark skies, vital for astronomy, face threats from urban development. The asteroid Bennu could pose a future risk to Earth with potential collision consequences. Taiwanese microsatellite ONGLAISAT sets a new standard in Earth imaging, achieving high-resolution images despite its small size.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chile's world-famous dark desert skies, critical for astronomical research, are under threat from burgeoning urban and industrial expansion. Astronomer Angel Otarola warns of growing light pollution around the Paranal Observatory, currently at about 1%.

Scientists are eyeing asteroid Bennu, which looms as a potential future risk to Earth. Simulations indicate a concerning 1-in-2,700 chance of impact in 2182, which could have severe consequences.

Taiwan's space agency, with help from Japanese startup ArkEdge, has achieved a milestone in space observation. The microsatellite ONGLAISAT delivered top-tier Earth imagery, offering superior capabilities from its compact design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

