Bird Flu Outbreak Alarms Jharkhand: Immediate Action Initiated

The outbreak of bird flu has prompted Jharkhand's government to issue an alert after cases were identified at a poultry farm affiliated with Birsa Agriculture University in Ranchi. This alarming situation involves the H5N1 virus, a severe strain of avian influenza.

Around 150 Guinea fowls have died over the past 20 days, escalating concerns. Dean Sushil Prasad of the Ranchi Veterinary College confirmed the virus presence. Prompt testing at the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal indicated H5N1.

Numerous measures have been mandated by the Central government to control the outbreak. These include establishing infected and surveillance zones, banning bird sales in the region, and beginning culling procedures. A control room will facilitate response strategies commencing Monday, according to District Animal Husbandry Officer, Kavindra Prasad Singh.

