Blaze Rips Through Sonmarg Market: Community Stands United

A devastating fire swept through the bustling market of Sonmarg, a renowned resort town in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, officials reported on Saturday.

The inferno, igniting at a local restaurant, rapidly engulfed adjacent shops, causing widespread havoc in the market area, authorities confirmed.

Firefighting crews remain on-site, striving to subdue the flames. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated he is in continuous communication with local authorities to offer maximum assistance. He expressed deep sorrow for those affected, affirming that governmental support will be extended to the impacted community.

(With inputs from agencies.)