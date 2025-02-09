Left Menu

Race Against Time: Sichuan's Rescue Mission After Devastating Landslide

Rescue teams in Sichuan, China, are urgently searching for 28 missing individuals after a deadly landslide. Utilizing drones and life-detection radars, nearly 1,000 personnel worked to rescue residents and navigate debris. Preliminary findings suggest heavy rainfall and local geology triggered the disaster, causing significant structural damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:08 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In the wake of a devastating landslide in China's Sichuan province, rescue teams are relentlessly searching for 28 missing residents. The natural disaster, triggered by heavy rain, claimed one life and buried multiple structures in the village of Jinping.

Nearly 1,000 emergency personnel, including armed police and firefighters, are deployed in the harrowing mission. They use drones and life-detection systems to comb through the wreckage for signs of life. Two injured people were rescued, while 360 residents were safely evacuated, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

Authorities attributed the landslide to a recent inundation of rain and geological conditions, transforming it into a formidable debris flow. Vice Premier Liu Guozhong is on-site to oversee the operation, urging continuous efforts to locate the missing and stressing the importance of scientific assessment to ensure safety and prevent further tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

