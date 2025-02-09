Left Menu

Kalyan Man Arrested for Peacock Poaching Amid Conservation Efforts

In Kalyan, Thane district, a man was detained for allegedly killing a peacock, raising concerns over wildlife conservation. Ganesh Shravan Fasale was arrested following a tip-off. The case highlights challenges faced by tribal communities in the area that sometimes lead to hunting due to economic hardships.

Updated: 09-02-2025 19:36 IST
A man has been arrested in Kalyan, part of Thane district, for allegedly killing a peacock, according to a forest department official.

Ganesh Shravan Fasale, a 35-year-old brick kiln worker from Runde, was apprehended on Saturday night after authorities received a tip-off regarding the incident. Upon investigation, officials found peacock parts and cooked meat in Fasale's possession, leading to his arrest under the Wildlife Protection Act. He is currently in custody for four days at the forest department's Khadavali office.

The incident appears isolated and not linked to a broader poaching network, noted Range Forest Officer Sanjay Channe. He stressed that the area houses economically disadvantaged tribal communities who often hunt to survive. Efforts to raise awareness are in progress, aiming to prevent future occurrences. Peacocks are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, indicating their significance in conservation.

