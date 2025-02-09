Tragic Collapse: Construction Mishap Takes Two Lives

In a tragic accident on Sunday, two migrant workers lost their lives when a wall at the under-construction Pathanamthitta District Rifle Club in Malakkara collapsed, police sources revealed.

The lives lost were those of Guddu Kumar from Bihar and Ratan Mondal from West Bengal. Another worker, Vijaya Das, also from Bihar, managed a narrow escape after noticing cracks in the wall and fleeing to safety, authorities reported.

The accident happened around 2 pm during soil excavation. Despite quick actions by local residents who rushed the injured to a nearby government hospital, both workers succumbed to their injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)