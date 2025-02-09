Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Construction Mishap Takes Two Lives

Two migrant workers were killed when an under-construction wall collapsed at Pathanamthitta District Rifle Club. Guddu Kumar and Ratan Mondal were trapped under debris. A third worker escaped after noticing warning signs. An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:55 IST
Tragic Collapse: Construction Mishap Takes Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Sunday, two migrant workers lost their lives when a wall at the under-construction Pathanamthitta District Rifle Club in Malakkara collapsed, police sources revealed.

The lives lost were those of Guddu Kumar from Bihar and Ratan Mondal from West Bengal. Another worker, Vijaya Das, also from Bihar, managed a narrow escape after noticing cracks in the wall and fleeing to safety, authorities reported.

The accident happened around 2 pm during soil excavation. Despite quick actions by local residents who rushed the injured to a nearby government hospital, both workers succumbed to their injuries. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

