Bat Saliva Discovery Unlocks Migration Secrets

Researchers have confirmed the migration of endangered Mexican long-nosed bats through southeastern Arizona using environmental DNA from their saliva. This novel method, employed by Bat Conservation International and citizens, has expanded Arizona's bat species list and improved conservation efforts for these vital pollinators.

Updated: 10-02-2025 11:34 IST
A breakthrough in bat conservation has been achieved with the discovery of migratory patterns of the endangered Mexican long-nosed bats in southeastern Arizona. Scientists have utilized environmental DNA, or eDNA, collected from bat saliva on plants and feeders, to confirm their presence in the region.

Bat Conservation International collaborated with local residents to gather saliva samples which were then analyzed at Northern Arizona University. This noninvasive method has allowed researchers to confirm that these bats, crucial for pollinating desert plants like cactus and agave, make the area their temporary home during migration.

Officials and wildlife managers have acclaimed the use of eDNA, which eliminates the laborious process of physically capturing bats for identification. This innovation not only celebrates Arizona's expanded list of 29 bat species but also highlights a significant conservation tool that could be replicated worldwide.

