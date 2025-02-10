Left Menu

Smartworld Developers Awards Major Contract to Varindera Constructions for Gurugram Project

Smartworld Developers awarded a Rs 532 crore contract to Varindera Constructions for the Smartworld Sky Arc project in Gurugram. Part of a broader Rs 1,400 crore in contracts over six months, the development features over 900 units on 6.9 acres. Smartworld plans to deliver 50 lakh square feet soon.

Smartworld Developers has made a milestone move by awarding a substantial Rs 532 crore contract to Varindera Constructions for the impending Smartworld Sky Arc project in Gurugram.

This contract is a part of the Rs 1,400 crore worth of deals the company has signed over the past six months.

Set on 6.9 acres, the first phase of Sky Arc will feature over 900 units. Smartworld is rapidly expanding, with plans to deliver 50 lakh square feet of projects.

