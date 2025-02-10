Left Menu

Colombia Sees Third-Lowest Deforestation in 23 Years, Minister Resigns

Deforestation in Colombia is expected to be the third-lowest in over two decades for 2024, amidst the resignation of Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. Despite a decrease in 2023, challenges such as dissident rebels and drought loom. Negotiations on biodiversity and conservation funding remain unresolved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:03 IST
Colombia's Environment Minister, Susana Muhamad, announced that deforestation levels for 2024 are expected to be the third-lowest in 23 years, following a significant decrease in 2023. Although deforestation fell dramatically to just over 792 square kilometers last year, challenges remain, including conflicts with dissident rebels and environmental conditions like drought.

Minister Muhamad, who recently announced her resignation over a controversial advisor appointment, has been pivotal in driving efforts to combat deforestation, especially after a spike during former President Ivan Duque's tenure. Despite her departure, Muhamad aims to ensure a smooth transition for her successor to continue the fight against illegal logging and environmental degradation.

At the UN COP16 biodiversity summit, held last year in Colombia, negotiations focused on charging companies for genetic information use and mobilizing $200 billion annually for conservation by 2030. However, key funding agreements remain elusive. Muhamad hopes to complete her tenure after the upcoming biodiversity talks in Rome this month.

