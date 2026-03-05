WB Guv's resignation: Congress wonders what's happening, draws Dhankhar parallel

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose's abrupt resignation on Thursday weeks before state polls led the Congress to wonder ''what was happening'' and say that Jagdeep Dhankhar was ''summarily sacked'' as vice president last year and his successor in the Lok Bhavan in Kolkata has received ''similar treatment''. Bose's resignation sent ripples across the political scene of West Bengal, adding a new layer of political intrigue to the already charged pre-election atmosphere in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock over the development and hinted at possible political pressure behind the move. Soon after Bose resigned in New Delhi, Banerjee said she was informed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi would be given additional charge of West Bengal. In a post on X, Ramesh said, ''First Jagdeep Dhankhar was summarily sacked as VP of India on July 21, 2025. His successor in the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata C V Ananda Bose has received similar treatment today. What's happening?'' Talking to PTI over the phone from Delhi, Bose said, ''Yes, I have resigned. I have been the Governor of Bengal for three-and-a-half years; it's enough for me.'' However, he did not disclose the reasons behind the abrupt decision, fuelling speculation in political circles given that his tenure was due to run till November 2027. Officials at Lok Bhavan confirmed that the resignation letter had been sent to the Rashtrapati Bhavan from Delhi. Bose, who took charge as West Bengal Governor on November 17, 2022, stepped down nearly 20 months before the end of his tenure, making him the second consecutive Bengal governor to demit office before completing the full term.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)