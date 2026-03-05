Left Menu

Sudden Resignation of West Bengal Governor: A Political Quagmire?

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his position after three-and-a-half years without revealing the reasons behind his sudden decision. Appointed on November 17, 2022, Bose’s unexpected resignation raises questions about potential political pressure, though he has offered no insights into his motivations.

In a surprising turn of events, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose announced his resignation in New Delhi on Thursday evening, effectively ending his tenure after three-and-a-half years.

Bose, who took office on November 17, 2022, confirmed his departure to PTI but refrained from mentioning the reasons behind his unexpected decision.

This sudden resignation has left many speculating about potential political pressures influencing the governor's exit, though no concrete details have emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

