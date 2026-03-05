Sudden Resignation of West Bengal Governor: A Political Quagmire?

In a surprising turn of events, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose announced his resignation in New Delhi on Thursday evening, effectively ending his tenure after three-and-a-half years.

Bose, who took office on November 17, 2022, confirmed his departure to PTI but refrained from mentioning the reasons behind his unexpected decision.

This sudden resignation has left many speculating about potential political pressures influencing the governor's exit, though no concrete details have emerged.

(With inputs from agencies.)