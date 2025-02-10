Tragic Fire Engulfs Birbhum Residential Complex

A devastating fire engulfed a residential complex in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday evening, claiming the lives of two people and leaving four others, including two children, seriously injured, officials reported.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the five-storey building in Bolpur area, prompting an immediate response from fire services. However, the initial fire tender on the scene struggled to contain the flames, necessitating the deployment of two additional engines, according to officials.

Firefighters conducted a challenging rescue operation, saving several trapped residents by breaking an iron grill and utilizing a tall ladder. The injured were promptly taken to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where two later succumbed to their injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown, as authorities continue their investigation, stated Birbhum Superintendent of Police Amandeep.

