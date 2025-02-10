Left Menu

Tragic Fire Engulfs Birbhum Residential Complex

A devastating fire at a residential complex in Birbhum, West Bengal, resulted in two fatalities and injured four, including two children. Despite swift response from fire services, the blaze spread rapidly. Rescue operations continue as the community mourns the loss and tends to the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bolpur | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:17 IST
Tragic Fire Engulfs Birbhum Residential Complex
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire engulfed a residential complex in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday evening, claiming the lives of two people and leaving four others, including two children, seriously injured, officials reported.

The blaze erupted on the first floor of the five-storey building in Bolpur area, prompting an immediate response from fire services. However, the initial fire tender on the scene struggled to contain the flames, necessitating the deployment of two additional engines, according to officials.

Firefighters conducted a challenging rescue operation, saving several trapped residents by breaking an iron grill and utilizing a tall ladder. The injured were promptly taken to Bolpur Sub-Divisional Hospital, where two later succumbed to their injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown, as authorities continue their investigation, stated Birbhum Superintendent of Police Amandeep.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
4
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025