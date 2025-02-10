Left Menu

Decoding Plant Resilience: The Genetic Key to Climate Adaptation

Plants are under immense pressure to adapt to climate change, crucial for crop resilience. A study reveals genetic insights into adaptation, using Marchantia polymorpha across Europe, America, and Japan. By linking genetic data with climate conditions, researchers identify genetic variants key to climate adaptability and future crop resilience.

10-02-2025
With climate change accelerating, the pressure mounts on plants, particularly crops, to adapt swiftly to environmental shifts. Drought and heat-resistant plants are pivotal for future food security. Astonishingly, many plants, like Arabidopsis thaliana, can thrive in diverse climates such as those in Sweden and Italy, showcasing their adaptive potential.

Research led by the Gregor Mendel Institute sheds light on how plants naturally tailor themselves to local conditions, crucial for predicting their climate change responses and aiding in developing resilient crops. A breakthrough study focusing on Marchantia polymorpha uncovers genetic blueprints of plant climate adaptation through a blend of population genetics and climate data.

The study deciphered the genetics of various subpopulations of Marchantia polymorpha across Europe, America, and Japan. A new genomics database, correlating genetic profiles with climate data, unveiled genetic variants linked to climate adaptability. Insights revealed stark genetic contrasts between European and Japanese populations, hinting at diverse reproductive tactics shaped by climate.

