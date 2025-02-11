Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in UP

The Allahabad High Court has expressed serious dissatisfaction with the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to address unauthorized constructions in urban areas. A personal affidavit by the principal secretary was returned, with a demand for a comprehensive plan to tackle the issue effectively by February 12.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 00:22 IST
Allahabad High Court Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in UP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has voiced strong disapproval over the Uttar Pradesh government's lack of effective measures against unauthorized urban constructions. On Monday, the court's Lucknow bench returned a personal affidavit by the principal secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Planning, demanding a more substantial submission by February 12.

Filed in response to a 2012 PIL by Lt Col (retired) Ashok Kumar, the affidavit was dismissed by Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi. The court criticized the state and the Lucknow Development Authority for their inaction over illegal constructions identified as far back as 12 years ago, for which demolition orders had been issued.

The bench firmly stated the need for a concrete strategy to manage unauthorized constructions across residential, commercial, and industrial zones. It stressed that measures beyond compounding must be developed to ensure compliance with sanctioned building plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025