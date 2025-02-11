Allahabad High Court Demands Action on Illegal Constructions in UP

The Allahabad High Court has voiced strong disapproval over the Uttar Pradesh government's lack of effective measures against unauthorized urban constructions. On Monday, the court's Lucknow bench returned a personal affidavit by the principal secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Planning, demanding a more substantial submission by February 12.

Filed in response to a 2012 PIL by Lt Col (retired) Ashok Kumar, the affidavit was dismissed by Justices A R Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi. The court criticized the state and the Lucknow Development Authority for their inaction over illegal constructions identified as far back as 12 years ago, for which demolition orders had been issued.

The bench firmly stated the need for a concrete strategy to manage unauthorized constructions across residential, commercial, and industrial zones. It stressed that measures beyond compounding must be developed to ensure compliance with sanctioned building plans.

