Fatal Encounter: Tragedy Strikes on Kerala-Tamil Nadu Border

A grim incident unfolded on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border as a man was reportedly killed in a wild elephant attack. The deceased, identified as Manu, hails from a tribal community in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities discovered his body in a paddy field near the forest area on the Kerala side. The fatal encounter is believed to have happened Monday evening as Manu returned from a local shop.

Local residents confirmed the attack, noting they found him near the forest boundary on Tuesday morning. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

