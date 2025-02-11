Left Menu

Fatal Encounter: Tragedy Strikes on Kerala-Tamil Nadu Border

A man named Manu from a tribal hamlet in Tamil Nadu was tragically killed by a wild elephant while returning home. His body was discovered in a paddy field on the Kerala side of the border. The incident occurred on Monday evening and was confirmed by police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:51 IST
A grim incident unfolded on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border as a man was reportedly killed in a wild elephant attack. The deceased, identified as Manu, hails from a tribal community in Tamil Nadu.

Authorities discovered his body in a paddy field near the forest area on the Kerala side. The fatal encounter is believed to have happened Monday evening as Manu returned from a local shop.

Local residents confirmed the attack, noting they found him near the forest boundary on Tuesday morning. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

