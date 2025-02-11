Blaze in Ballygune: Electrical Short Circuit Sparks School Fire
A fire erupted at a girls' English medium school in Ballygune, driven by an electrical short circuit, but resulted in no injuries due to the school being closed for construction. Prompt response by two fire tenders contained the fire, with cooling operations underway.
A fire erupted within the confines of a private English medium girls' school in Ballygune on Tuesday, according to police reports.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported as the school was closed for construction activities at the time, officials confirmed.
At approximately 12:25 PM, flames emerged in the junior section of the Palm Avenue school, prompting the deployment of two fire engines to tackle the blaze. The fire was subdued by 12:50 PM, with initial assessments suggesting an electrical short circuit from an air-conditioning unit as the cause, an officer informed PTI. Cooling measures are being implemented by firefighters at present.
(With inputs from agencies.)
