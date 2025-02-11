SA Releases 9th National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report Covering 2000-2022

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, has officially published South Africa’s 9th National Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Inventory Report. This comprehensive report offers detailed estimates of the country's current emissions levels and plays a critical role in shaping South Africa’s climate policy and mitigation strategies.

Published in Gazette Number: 52067 on Friday, 7 February 2025, the National Greenhouse Gas Inventory Report (NIR) covers emissions data from 2000 to 2022. The report will contribute to South Africa’s First Biennial Transparency Report to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Key Highlights of the Report:

The inventory provides detailed, gas-by-gas estimates of anthropogenic emissions, including carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O). These estimates are reported by sources and removals by sinks, in compliance with UNFCCC requirements.

The 9th NIR adheres to the standard National Inventory Report format in line with the Convention Reporting Guidelines, ensuring accuracy and consistency.

“An accurate, complete, and updated greenhouse gas emissions inventory is a good foundation for effective mitigation responses,” stated the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment.

South Africa’s Commitments and Climate Policy:

South Africa ratified the UNFCCC in 1997, committing to regular reporting on GHG emissions and removals as stipulated under Articles 4(1)(a) and 12(1)(a) of the Convention. These reports are submitted to the Conference of the Parties (COP), contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.

The primary objective of the Convention is to stabilize GHG concentrations in the atmosphere at levels that prevent dangerous human-induced interference with the climate system. South Africa’s National GHG Inventory Report is a cornerstone in fulfilling this commitment.

Impact on National Policies:

The inventory report is a critical tool for informed policymaking and decision-making regarding climate change mitigation measures. It supports South Africa’s transition towards a low-carbon economy and a climate-resilient society, as envisioned in the National Development Plan (Vision 2030) and the National Climate Change Response Policy (2011).

Approved in October 2011 and published as a White Paper, the National Climate Change Response Policy aims to manage inevitable climate change impacts effectively. It focuses on building and sustaining South Africa’s social, economic, and environmental resilience and enhancing emergency response capacity.

Accessing the Report:

For more detailed information, the 9th National GHG Inventory Report is available online. Interested parties can access the full document through the following link: 9th National GHG Inventory Report.

This report marks a significant step in South Africa’s ongoing commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainable development.