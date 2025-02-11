Tragic Elephant Encounter: Farmer Fatality Near Katarniaghat Sanctuary
A 75-year-old farmer named Brijlal was killed by an elephant near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary. Despite warnings, Brijlal was guarding his crops when the elephant attacked. Local villagers attempted to ward off the animal, but his death was confirmed by the Divisional Forest Officer.
A tragic incident occurred near the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, where a 75-year-old farmer named Brijlal was trampled to death by an elephant. The alarming event took place late Monday night in Bardia village, under the jurisdiction of Sujauli police station, official reports confirmed.
Brijlal, who was sleeping on a 'machan' (a makeshift resting place) on a tree to protect his crops, fell when the elephant shook the tree. After the fall, the elephant fatally trampled him, according to eyewitness villagers. Local residents gathered in an attempt to drive the elephant away with sticks, eventually forcing it to return to the forest.
B. Shivshanker, Divisional Forest Officer of the Katarniaghat Wildlife Division, confirmed the farmer's on-the-spot death and the body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. Despite repeated advisories from the forest department, villagers continue to venture into forest areas at night, exacerbating the risk of such deadly wildlife encounters. Residents have been urged to adhere to safety guidelines to prevent future tragedies.
