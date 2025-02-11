Left Menu

India Calls for Reinforced Global Financial Commitments for Sustainable Progress

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed concerns about developed countries not meeting financial commitments needed for developing nations' sustainable progress. He highlights India's efforts in renewable energy but stresses the need for global financial support to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted concerns over inadequate financial support from developed countries for sustainable development in vulnerable nations.

Yadav emphasized the insufficient funds provided for climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation, despite existing pledges. He stressed the need for developed nations to fulfill their financial commitments to assist developing countries in overcoming debt burdens and pursuing sustainable futures.

He also noted India's advancements in renewable energy and sustainable transport, pointing out that the mobility industry grew by 12% last year, reinforcing India's position as a global innovation hub. Yadav reiterated that developed nations must bridge the financial gap to ensure collective progress in the face of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

