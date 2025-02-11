India Calls for Reinforced Global Financial Commitments for Sustainable Progress
India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav expressed concerns about developed countries not meeting financial commitments needed for developing nations' sustainable progress. He highlights India's efforts in renewable energy but stresses the need for global financial support to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.
During the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai, India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav highlighted concerns over inadequate financial support from developed countries for sustainable development in vulnerable nations.
Yadav emphasized the insufficient funds provided for climate change adaptation and biodiversity conservation, despite existing pledges. He stressed the need for developed nations to fulfill their financial commitments to assist developing countries in overcoming debt burdens and pursuing sustainable futures.
He also noted India's advancements in renewable energy and sustainable transport, pointing out that the mobility industry grew by 12% last year, reinforcing India's position as a global innovation hub. Yadav reiterated that developed nations must bridge the financial gap to ensure collective progress in the face of climate change.
