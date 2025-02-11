Left Menu

Tremors on Tourist Haven: Santorini's Seismic Surge

Santorini, a popular Greek island, has been hit by a series of earthquakes, the strongest registering at magnitude 5.3. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, evacuating hospitals as scientists determine whether this unusual seismic activity indicates a larger impending quake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:28 IST
Tremors on Tourist Haven: Santorini's Seismic Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

Tuesday saw another in a series of earthquakes shake Santorini, Greece's popular island, following a magnitude 5.3 tremor. The seismic activity has been deemed unusual by scientists, sparking fears of a potential larger quake.

With epicenters between Amorgos and Santorini, the island has experienced numerous quakes from 4 to 4.8 magnitudes. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, deploying rescue units and preparing for potential disaster.

Thousands have evacuated as schools close and medical personnel practice evacuation drills, while officials remain on alert, closely monitoring the situation for signs of increased volcanic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025