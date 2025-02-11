Tremors on Tourist Haven: Santorini's Seismic Surge

Tuesday saw another in a series of earthquakes shake Santorini, Greece's popular island, following a magnitude 5.3 tremor. The seismic activity has been deemed unusual by scientists, sparking fears of a potential larger quake.

With epicenters between Amorgos and Santorini, the island has experienced numerous quakes from 4 to 4.8 magnitudes. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, deploying rescue units and preparing for potential disaster.

Thousands have evacuated as schools close and medical personnel practice evacuation drills, while officials remain on alert, closely monitoring the situation for signs of increased volcanic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)