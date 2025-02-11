Tremors on Tourist Haven: Santorini's Seismic Surge
Santorini, a popular Greek island, has been hit by a series of earthquakes, the strongest registering at magnitude 5.3. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, evacuating hospitals as scientists determine whether this unusual seismic activity indicates a larger impending quake.
Tuesday saw another in a series of earthquakes shake Santorini, Greece's popular island, following a magnitude 5.3 tremor. The seismic activity has been deemed unusual by scientists, sparking fears of a potential larger quake.
With epicenters between Amorgos and Santorini, the island has experienced numerous quakes from 4 to 4.8 magnitudes. Authorities have declared a state of emergency, deploying rescue units and preparing for potential disaster.
Thousands have evacuated as schools close and medical personnel practice evacuation drills, while officials remain on alert, closely monitoring the situation for signs of increased volcanic activity.
