Andhra Pradesh Taps Global Icons to Elevate Amaravati's Image

The Andhra Pradesh government plans to appoint global brand ambassadors to enhance Amaravati's image, focusing on its development as a world-class capital. These ambassadors will communicate the city's vision, engage in related events, and support innovation and sustainability initiatives, according to a government order.

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to boost Amaravati's global image by appointing international brand ambassadors. This initiative spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seeks to align personalities of 'exceptionally high visibility' to the capital city's cause.

The plan, detailed in a government order from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, involves selecting ambassadors through the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to enhance Amaravati's profile.

These ambassadors, nominated by the Chief Minister, will have their tenures lasting from one year or more, focusing on promoting innovation, sustainability, and inclusive development while participating in events tied to the city's growth.

