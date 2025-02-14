Tragic Turn: Electrician's Sudden Death During Power Line Installation

An electrician has tragically died while installing a new power line near Agricultural Market Square in Mathura. The incident occurred on Friday, according to local officials.

The police have dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination to definitively ascertain the cause of death. Supervising Engineer Suresh Chandra Rawat noted that the installation did not involve active electricity, pointing to a possible heart attack.

Identified as Rahul, from Santruk village, Rajasthan, the man was employed by a contractor for the project. The local police have confirmed further steps will follow post-mortem results, as stated by Highway Police Station SHO Anand Kumar Shahi.

