Tragic Turn: Electrician's Sudden Death During Power Line Installation

An electrician tragically died while working on a power line near Agricultural Market Square, Mathura. The worker was pronounced dead at the hospital, and authorities suspect a heart attack may be the cause. A post-mortem will confirm the exact cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:21 IST
  • India

An electrician has tragically died while installing a new power line near Agricultural Market Square in Mathura. The incident occurred on Friday, according to local officials.

The police have dispatched the body for a post-mortem examination to definitively ascertain the cause of death. Supervising Engineer Suresh Chandra Rawat noted that the installation did not involve active electricity, pointing to a possible heart attack.

Identified as Rahul, from Santruk village, Rajasthan, the man was employed by a contractor for the project. The local police have confirmed further steps will follow post-mortem results, as stated by Highway Police Station SHO Anand Kumar Shahi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

