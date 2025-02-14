Left Menu

Pioneering Partnership: DDA and Andaman & Nicobar Collaborate for Island Development

The DDA and Andaman & Nicobar administration have signed an MoU to collaborate on development projects in the islands. This partnership aims to enhance urban planning, infrastructure, environmental management, and tourism. The initiative aligns with the federal vision of India's Prime Minister, transforming key locales into top tourist destinations.

New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pioneering move, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended its expertise beyond the capital, partnering with the Andaman and Nicobar administration. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focuses on transforming the islands into top-tier tourist destinations through urban planning, infrastructure enhancement, and sustainable tourism strategies, officials announced Friday.

The initiative was heralded by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who emphasized the historic nature of the DDA's expanded role. This collaborative effort marks a first of its kind between the two Union Territories, envisioned to spur remarkable progress by facilitating the exchange of knowledge in key developmental areas, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's federal vision.

The agreement, signed during a ceremony attended by the Lieutenant Governors of both regions, highlights the planned revitalization of Swaraj Dweep Island and the Port Blair precincts. DDA's multidisciplinary team will work closely with island officials, aiming to transform these sites into world-class attractions, fostering both environmental and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

