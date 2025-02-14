Pioneering Partnership: DDA and Andaman & Nicobar Collaborate for Island Development

In a pioneering move, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has extended its expertise beyond the capital, partnering with the Andaman and Nicobar administration. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), focuses on transforming the islands into top-tier tourist destinations through urban planning, infrastructure enhancement, and sustainable tourism strategies, officials announced Friday.

The initiative was heralded by Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who emphasized the historic nature of the DDA's expanded role. This collaborative effort marks a first of its kind between the two Union Territories, envisioned to spur remarkable progress by facilitating the exchange of knowledge in key developmental areas, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's federal vision.

The agreement, signed during a ceremony attended by the Lieutenant Governors of both regions, highlights the planned revitalization of Swaraj Dweep Island and the Port Blair precincts. DDA's multidisciplinary team will work closely with island officials, aiming to transform these sites into world-class attractions, fostering both environmental and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)