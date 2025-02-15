Left Menu

Blazes Erupt in South Mumbai: A Tale of Two Fires

Two separate fires broke out in south Mumbai on Saturday. The first occurred at Freemasons' Hall with no casualties reported. The minor blaze was classified as level one. The second fire ignited in a textile godown in Kurla and was swiftly brought under control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:29 IST
Blazes Erupt in South Mumbai: A Tale of Two Fires
fire accident Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, south Mumbai witnessed two fires on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. The first incident occurred at the historic Freemasons' Hall, with no injuries reported.

The fire department classified it as a minor level one blaze, and firefighters swiftly responded to the scene.

A second fire erupted in a textile godown located in an industrial estate in Kurla, which was promptly doused by fire crews, ensuring minimal damage and disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025