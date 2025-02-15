Blazes Erupt in South Mumbai: A Tale of Two Fires
Two separate fires broke out in south Mumbai on Saturday. The first occurred at Freemasons' Hall with no casualties reported. The minor blaze was classified as level one. The second fire ignited in a textile godown in Kurla and was swiftly brought under control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, south Mumbai witnessed two fires on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. The first incident occurred at the historic Freemasons' Hall, with no injuries reported.
The fire department classified it as a minor level one blaze, and firefighters swiftly responded to the scene.
A second fire erupted in a textile godown located in an industrial estate in Kurla, which was promptly doused by fire crews, ensuring minimal damage and disruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Revamps Benefits for Firefighters: Enhanced Allowances and Support Unveiled
Blaze Sweeps Through Mahakumbh Mela Venue, Firefighters Spring into Action
Delhi's Twin Fires Challenge Firefighters Amid Rising Concerns
Fire destroys two factories located in industrial estate in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district; no casualty: Official.
Blaze at Maha Kumbh: Firefighters Battle Flames at Police Line Camp