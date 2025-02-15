Blazes Erupt in South Mumbai: A Tale of Two Fires

In a dramatic turn of events, south Mumbai witnessed two fires on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed. The first incident occurred at the historic Freemasons' Hall, with no injuries reported.

The fire department classified it as a minor level one blaze, and firefighters swiftly responded to the scene.

A second fire erupted in a textile godown located in an industrial estate in Kurla, which was promptly doused by fire crews, ensuring minimal damage and disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)