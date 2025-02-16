Left Menu

Port Hedland Reopens Post-Cyclone Zelia

Port Hedland, a crucial iron ore hub in Western Australia, has reopened after Cyclone Zelia's impact. The cyclone, once a category five, weakened to a category four, sparing major damages. Nearby ports also resumed operations as weather conditions normalized, allowing major companies like BHP and Fortescue to restart activities.

Updated: 16-02-2025 04:32 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Port Hedland, the lifeline of Western Australia's iron ore exports, has recommenced operations following the disruption caused by Tropical Cyclone Zelia. The port, crucial for companies like BHP and Fortescue, halted activity after Zelia arrived as a category five cyclone, marking it the most severe since Cyclone Ilsa.

Pilbara Ports confirmed late on Saturday that inspections ensured safe navigation and operations could continue. The cyclone, which brought torrential rains and powerful winds, downgraded as it moved inland, reducing potential threats to surrounding areas.

While Port Hedland resumes, significant entities such as Rio Tinto have also restarted shipping activities at Dampier and Cape Lambert. Companies are assessing their sites for potential impacts, though initial reports suggest minimal damages from the storm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

