Shares of French satellite service provider Eutelsat took a nosedive on Friday after the company cited reduced cashflow from its GEO satellites amidst escalating competition from Elon Musk's Starlink. The Paris-based company's stocks plummeted by 17% as it disclosed its half-year financial results.

In U.S. governmental circles, the Trump administration dismissed probationary employees from two U.S. Department of Agriculture research units and a farm loan agency. According to sources, the staff terminations took place overnight, though the precise number of affected personnel remains unclear.

Across the Atlantic, the UK's prestigious Royal Society scientific academy has scheduled a meeting to address the public statements and behaviors of its members, following widespread concern over Elon Musk's inclusion. Established in 1660, the Royal Society includes notable past fellows like Isaac Newton and Albert Einstein.

In scientific discourse, there's an ongoing challenge to the 'hard steps' theory — a predominant view regarding life's emergence on Earth as highly improbable. New perspectives suggest that the development of intelligent life might not have been such a rare occurrence after all.

