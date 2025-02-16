Left Menu

Tragedy at Delhi Station: Stampede Claims 18 Lives

A deadly stampede at New Delhi railway station left 18 dead, including women and children, due to confusion over train announcements. Authorities launched an inquiry, and politicians, including President Murmu, expressed condolences. Survivors described chaos as thousands tried to board trains during the Maha Kumbh festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:54 IST
The death toll from the stampede at New Delhi railway station climbed to 18, following confusion over similar-sounding train names, which led to panic among passengers. The tragedy unfolded at platform numbers 14 and 15, where travelers were attempting to board a Prayagraj-bound train during the bustling Maha Kumbh festival.

The victims, including 11 women and four children, died in the chaos as a preliminary investigation revealed that passengers slipped and fell on an overcrowded foot overbridge. The rush was aggravated by announcements for different trains arriving at adjacent platforms, leading to a mass surge toward the escalators and stairs.

The Railway ministry, condemning the incident, has initiated a high-level inquiry. In addition, the government announced financial compensation for the victims' families while the incident sparked political debates, with calls for the railway minister's resignation over alleged mismanagement. Survivors and witnesses recounted harrowing scenes of chaos and overcrowding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

