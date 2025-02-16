Tragic Collision in South Delhi Claims Life of Bike Taxi Driver

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Sunday, as a speeding truck collided with a bike taxi, claiming the life of its driver and leaving the passenger seriously injured.

The deceased, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Chattarpur, was pronounced dead at the scene. The critically injured pillion rider was rushed to the hospital.

The truck driver has been apprehended, and police have initiated legal proceedings as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)