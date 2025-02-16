Tragic Collision in South Delhi Claims Life of Bike Taxi Driver
A bike taxi driver named Sunil Kumar was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, after a truck hit their motorcycle in South Delhi's Mehrauli. Police apprehended the truck driver and are investigating the accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Sunday, as a speeding truck collided with a bike taxi, claiming the life of its driver and leaving the passenger seriously injured.
The deceased, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Chattarpur, was pronounced dead at the scene. The critically injured pillion rider was rushed to the hospital.
The truck driver has been apprehended, and police have initiated legal proceedings as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.
