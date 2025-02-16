Left Menu

Tragic Collision in South Delhi Claims Life of Bike Taxi Driver

A bike taxi driver named Sunil Kumar was killed, and his passenger seriously injured, after a truck hit their motorcycle in South Delhi's Mehrauli. Police apprehended the truck driver and are investigating the accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:05 IST
Tragic Collision in South Delhi Claims Life of Bike Taxi Driver
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in South Delhi's Mehrauli area on Sunday, as a speeding truck collided with a bike taxi, claiming the life of its driver and leaving the passenger seriously injured.

The deceased, Sunil Kumar, a resident of Chattarpur, was pronounced dead at the scene. The critically injured pillion rider was rushed to the hospital.

The truck driver has been apprehended, and police have initiated legal proceedings as investigations into the cause of the accident continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025