Tremors in the Capital: Delhi-NCR Shaken by Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR early Monday, with its epicenter in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometers. Residents of high-rise buildings evacuated as strong tremors were felt. Local leaders urged safety, and authorities invited people to use emergency services if needed.
In the early hours of Monday, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Delhi-NCR, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The quake's epicenter was located in New Delhi, near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, striking at a depth of five kilometers at 5:36 am. A history of small quakes in the region is noted, with a previous 3.3 magnitude event recorded in 2015.
As strong tremors were felt, residents from Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad rushed out of high-rise buildings. AAP leader Atishi and Delhi Police took to social media urging safety, with emergency services on alert. No casualties or major damage have been reported.
