Left Menu

Tremors in the Capital: Delhi-NCR Shaken by Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake struck Delhi-NCR early Monday, with its epicenter in New Delhi at a depth of five kilometers. Residents of high-rise buildings evacuated as strong tremors were felt. Local leaders urged safety, and authorities invited people to use emergency services if needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 06:30 IST
Tremors in the Capital: Delhi-NCR Shaken by Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the early hours of Monday, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Delhi-NCR, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake's epicenter was located in New Delhi, near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, striking at a depth of five kilometers at 5:36 am. A history of small quakes in the region is noted, with a previous 3.3 magnitude event recorded in 2015.

As strong tremors were felt, residents from Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad rushed out of high-rise buildings. AAP leader Atishi and Delhi Police took to social media urging safety, with emergency services on alert. No casualties or major damage have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025