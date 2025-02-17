Tremors in the Capital: Delhi-NCR Shaken by Magnitude 4.0 Earthquake

In the early hours of Monday, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of Delhi-NCR, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The quake's epicenter was located in New Delhi, near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, striking at a depth of five kilometers at 5:36 am. A history of small quakes in the region is noted, with a previous 3.3 magnitude event recorded in 2015.

As strong tremors were felt, residents from Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad rushed out of high-rise buildings. AAP leader Atishi and Delhi Police took to social media urging safety, with emergency services on alert. No casualties or major damage have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)