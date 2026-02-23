Left Menu

Blossoming Bonds: Tulip Festival 2026 in New Delhi Celebrates Growing India-Netherlands Ties

The 4th edition of the Tulip Festival 2026 was inaugurated in New Delhi, showcasing over half a million tulip bulbs. The event symbolizes the growing diplomatic relationship between India and the Netherlands, highlighting the journey and significance of tulips as a cultural and economic exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:05 IST
Blossoming Bonds: Tulip Festival 2026 in New Delhi Celebrates Growing India-Netherlands Ties
  • Country:
  • India

The fourth edition of the Tulip Festival 2026 commenced in New Delhi, inaugurated by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal alongside Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards. The event, taking place at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri, stays open for public viewing through February.

Ambassador Gerards emphasized the tulip's historical journey from Central Asia to the Netherlands, representing the deepened friendship between the two nations. Chairman Chahal highlighted the festival's role in reflecting the 'Viksit Bharat at 2047' vision, aimed at fostering cultural ties and showcasing agricultural prowess.

This year, around 517,500 tulip bulbs have been acquired, with a major portion planted across New Delhi. A significant number of these are available for public purchase, enhancing public interaction and appreciation for the floral display. The festival marks a milestone in India-Netherlands diplomatic relations.

TRENDING

1
Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter Paralympics

Controversial Decision: Russian and Belarusian Athletes to Compete at Winter...

 Italy
2
Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

Court Upholds Accused's Right to Cross-Examine in Natural Justice Win

 India
3
Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

Reckless Biking Stunts Halted in Delhi

 India
4
Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

Punjab Police Crack Major Drug Trafficking Ring

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026