Blossoming Bonds: Tulip Festival 2026 in New Delhi Celebrates Growing India-Netherlands Ties

The fourth edition of the Tulip Festival 2026 commenced in New Delhi, inaugurated by NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal alongside Netherlands Ambassador Marisa Gerards. The event, taking place at Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri, stays open for public viewing through February.

Ambassador Gerards emphasized the tulip's historical journey from Central Asia to the Netherlands, representing the deepened friendship between the two nations. Chairman Chahal highlighted the festival's role in reflecting the 'Viksit Bharat at 2047' vision, aimed at fostering cultural ties and showcasing agricultural prowess.

This year, around 517,500 tulip bulbs have been acquired, with a major portion planted across New Delhi. A significant number of these are available for public purchase, enhancing public interaction and appreciation for the floral display. The festival marks a milestone in India-Netherlands diplomatic relations.