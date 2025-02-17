Left Menu

Early Morning Tremor Jolts Delhi-NCR, Sparking Panic Among Residents

A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Delhi-NCR early Monday, causing panic but no immediate damage. The epicenter was near Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi, striking at a depth of five kilometers, as per the National Center for Seismology. Residents shared their experiences, and officials urged safety precautions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 07:01 IST
Early Morning Tremor Jolts Delhi-NCR, Sparking Panic Among Residents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude shook the Delhi-NCR region on early Monday, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology.

No immediate damages or injuries were reported following the tremors.

Originating near Dhaula Kuan, the earthquake struck at a depth of five kilometers, affecting areas like Noida and Ghaziabad.

Residents felt the strong tremors, prompting many to evacuate high-rise buildings in panic, while emergency services were on alert.

Authorities and political leaders took to social media to express relief over safety and urged residents to remain cautious.

The region, located in Seismic Zone IV, remains at risk due to nearby seismic activities, often experiencing similar quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025