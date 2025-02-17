Early Morning Tremor Jolts Delhi-NCR, Sparking Panic Among Residents

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude shook the Delhi-NCR region on early Monday, as confirmed by the National Center for Seismology.

No immediate damages or injuries were reported following the tremors.

Originating near Dhaula Kuan, the earthquake struck at a depth of five kilometers, affecting areas like Noida and Ghaziabad.

Residents felt the strong tremors, prompting many to evacuate high-rise buildings in panic, while emergency services were on alert.

Authorities and political leaders took to social media to express relief over safety and urged residents to remain cautious.

The region, located in Seismic Zone IV, remains at risk due to nearby seismic activities, often experiencing similar quakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)