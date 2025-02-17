Tragic Collapse: Residential Building Disaster in Egypt

A tragic incident unfolded in Egypt as a three-storey residential building collapsed in Kerdasa City, located in the western part of Greater Cairo. The disaster has resulted in the death of 10 individuals while injuring three others, according to officials.

Rescue efforts are in full swing as the Health Ministry dispatched rescuers and ambulances to the scene promptly. The responders are working tirelessly to clear the rubble and locate any victims trapped in the debris, showcasing a coordinated emergency response.

In the face of this disaster, Giza Governor Adel al-Naggar has taken swift action by ordering the evacuation of nearby buildings as a precautionary measure. Investigations are ongoing with security and forensic teams assessing the site to determine the cause of the collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)