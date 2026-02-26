Left Menu

Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

A federal judge has deemed the Trump administration's practice of deporting immigrants to third countries without ties unlawful, providing the government a 15-day window to appeal. The controversial policy has faced opposition, emphasizing immigrants' rights to contest removals to countries of non-affiliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's policy of deporting immigrants to third countries to which they have no connections. The decision, made by US District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts, declared the practice unlawful, yet allowed a 15-day extension for the government to appeal.

Murphy highlighted that the US Supreme Court previously sided with the administration last year, allowing a flight with migrants destined for South Sudan, despite their unfamiliarity with the nation. The judge emphasized that immigrants deserve the right to meaningful notice and a platform to object before being relocated under such policies.

The controversy underscores the broader principle of American justice that demands adherence to due process. Murphy criticized the Trump administration's consistent violations of legal orders, a point illustrated by unauthorized deportations to El Salvador and Mexico. The decision underlines the federal commitment to protecting immigrants from unjust deportations.

