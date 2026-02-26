Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

A federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration's policy of deporting immigrants to third countries to which they have no connections. The decision, made by US District Judge Brian E. Murphy in Massachusetts, declared the practice unlawful, yet allowed a 15-day extension for the government to appeal.

Murphy highlighted that the US Supreme Court previously sided with the administration last year, allowing a flight with migrants destined for South Sudan, despite their unfamiliarity with the nation. The judge emphasized that immigrants deserve the right to meaningful notice and a platform to object before being relocated under such policies.

The controversy underscores the broader principle of American justice that demands adherence to due process. Murphy criticized the Trump administration's consistent violations of legal orders, a point illustrated by unauthorized deportations to El Salvador and Mexico. The decision underlines the federal commitment to protecting immigrants from unjust deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)