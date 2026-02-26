Left Menu

Nvidia's Gains Boost Asian Stocks Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Asian stocks surged on Thursday following encouraging earnings reports from Nvidia, despite ongoing concerns about rising AI costs and geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The yen remained weak, as investors focus on Japan's monetary policy stance. Meanwhile, oil prices rose due to fears of disrupted supply.

Asian stocks rallied on Thursday after Nvidia's positive earnings report eased concerns over AI-driven disruptions and rising costs, while Japan's yen remained under pressure due to unclear rate prospects.

Geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran kept oil prices elevated as the nations prepared for further negotiations. Nvidia's forecast of higher first-quarter revenue, fueled by Big Tech's investment in AI, reassured investors, contributing to Japan's Nikkei hitting a record high and a 2% rise in South Korea's KOSPI.

The yen was the focal point for currency traders as it neared a two-week low, following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's dovish monetary policy stance. Despite cautious optimism, energy markets remained volatile, with oil prices edging upwards due to fears of supply disruption from U.S.-Iran tensions.

