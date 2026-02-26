Left Menu

North Korea's Strategic Arsenal Expansion: Implications for Global Diplomacy

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aims to amplify the country's nuclear capabilities, contingent on U.S. relations. While open to dialogue, Kim emphasizes expanding nuclear arms, advanced missile technology, and rejects denuclearization talks without U.S. policy shifts. Meanwhile, relations with South Korea remain strained, impacting regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 07:17 IST
Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, announced plans to enhance the country's nuclear arsenal, with diplomatic relations with the U.S. hinging on Washington's approach. The declaration came during the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party, which finished with a military parade in Pyongyang.

Kim emphasized increasing nuclear power, with North Korea possessing around 50 warheads, according to SIPRI, and plans for further production. Future developments include intercontinental ballistic missiles, potentially launched from underwater, AI-driven attack systems, and drones. The military parade featured formations but lacked clear displays of new military hardware.

Dialogue with the U.S. remains possible if Washington alters its confrontational stance, but Kim dismisses peace efforts with South Korea, labeling its government as deceptive. Tensions continue, with threats of arbitrary action against South Korean provocations, highlighting ongoing challenges in regional diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

