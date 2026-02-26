North Korea's Strategic Arsenal Expansion: Implications for Global Diplomacy

Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, announced plans to enhance the country's nuclear arsenal, with diplomatic relations with the U.S. hinging on Washington's approach. The declaration came during the Ninth Congress of the Workers' Party, which finished with a military parade in Pyongyang.

Kim emphasized increasing nuclear power, with North Korea possessing around 50 warheads, according to SIPRI, and plans for further production. Future developments include intercontinental ballistic missiles, potentially launched from underwater, AI-driven attack systems, and drones. The military parade featured formations but lacked clear displays of new military hardware.

Dialogue with the U.S. remains possible if Washington alters its confrontational stance, but Kim dismisses peace efforts with South Korea, labeling its government as deceptive. Tensions continue, with threats of arbitrary action against South Korean provocations, highlighting ongoing challenges in regional diplomacy.

