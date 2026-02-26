Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Nuclear Agenda: Threats and Diplomacy

Kim Jong Un has threatened South Korea with destruction while opening the door to dialogue with the U.S. during a ruling party congress. He emphasized expanding North Korea's nuclear arsenal and called for the cessation of U.S. 'hostile' policies. Meanwhile, North Korea's ties with Russia are strengthened.

26-02-2026
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has issued a stark threat through state media, claiming the nuclear-armed nation could "completely destroy" South Korea if it perceived a threat to its security. While refusing engagement with Seoul, Kim expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Washington, outlining policy goals for the next five years.

Kim highlighted his strategy of developing new weapons systems to strengthen North Korea's nuclear capabilities. Plans include intercontinental ballistic missiles capable of underwater launch and an expanded tactical nuclear arsenal aimed at South Korea. He emphasized that these developments solidified North Korea's status as a nuclear state and urged the U.S. to abandon 'hostile' policies to resume stalled dialogue.

As the ruling Workers' Party congress concluded, Kim emphasized a strengthened regional stance, aligning with Russia, and increasing military support for Moscow. Analysts suggest Kim is maintaining open-ended diplomatic possibilities with the United States, aiming for sanctions relief. Kim's approach reflects a choice for either peaceful coexistence or continued confrontation, depending on U.S. responses.

