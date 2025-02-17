Water Quality Woes at Mahakumbh: Prayagraj's Aquatic Alarm

In a recent revelation that raises environmental concerns, the National Green Tribunal learned that water in Prayagraj, during the revered Mahakumbh, fails to meet the required standards for bathing. The Central Pollution Control Board reports elevated levels of faecal coliform, a contamination marker, exceeding permissible limits.

The Tribunal's bench, led by Justice Prakash Shrivastava, is urgently addressing this issue to prevent further sewage discharge into the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. Highlighting the extensive footfall during the Mahakumbh, the report underscores how the influx of people exacerbates water quality concerns.

The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has come under scrutiny for insufficient compliance with previous directives. The Tribunal insists on a detailed response, urging UPPCB's and state authorities' virtual presence at the February 19 hearing, stressing the critical need for action in managing water standards.

