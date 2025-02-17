Karnataka's Footbridge Infrastructure Boost: 300 New Projects Announced
Karnataka Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi announced a new initiative to build 300 footbridges across 12 districts. These projects aim to address urgent infrastructure needs and are supported by specific government allocations. The phased plan builds on the previous year's completion of 100 footbridges.
In a significant infrastructure initiative, Karnataka's Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi revealed plans to prioritize the construction of 300 new footbridges across the state. The announcement came during a progress review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office.
The phased implementation of these projects aligns with the state's infrastructure requirements. Last year, the Public Works Department successfully completed 100 footbridges, with 200 more under construction.
Minister Jarkiholi assured that, despite funding concerns, the government has earmarked separate allocations for these essential projects. Budgetary approval for the next phase, involving 300 additional bridges, is anticipated in the upcoming state budget.
