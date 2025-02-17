Left Menu

Santorini Tremors: Uncertainty Lingers Amid Respite

Santorini and nearby islands experienced frequent earthquakes, raising concerns but the frequency has eased recently. Seismologist Costas Papazachos indicates that future tremors are uncertain. The Greek government declared a state emergency, closed schools, prepared backup systems, and emphasized monitoring tectonic and magmatic interactions.

The Greek government's chief seismologist reports a recent decrease in earthquake frequency around Santorini and nearby islands, but uncertainty about future tremors persists.

Seismologist Costas Papazachos expressed hope for a positive resolution but warned that seismic sequences have their own pace. The government declared a state of emergency following frequent undersea earthquakes, prompting evacuations and school closures.

Officials are monitoring tectonic and magmatic interactions amidst concerns of potential volcanic activity, while emergency preparations continue on the islands, including setting up an emergency port facility on Santorini.

(With inputs from agencies.)

