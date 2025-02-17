Fake IT Firm Scam Exposed: Arrest Made in Hyderabad

A 34-year-old man in Hyderabad has been arrested for allegedly running a fraudulent software company that duped IT job seekers, authorities announced on Monday.

K Bharghav, the primary suspect, used his expertise as a former HR manager to establish a fake software company in Madhapur, designed to look legitimate with a corporate office and website. He was apprehended by the Task Force Central Zone Team on February 16.

The fake company lured job aspirants, promising them positions like junior developer, in exchange for money ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh. Upon collecting the money, Bharghav issued counterfeit appointment letters and company IDs before disappearing. Police have recorded four cases and seized cash and fake documents. Investigations are ongoing.

