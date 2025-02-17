Left Menu

Research: The Powerhouse of National Supremacy

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the pivotal role of research in achieving economic supremacy and global prominence, noting that research should be socially relevant and have a significant positive impact. Addressing IISER, he urged industries and corporates to increase their investment in research, underlining India's rich scientific heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 17-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 21:50 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday underscored the fundamental role of research as the cornerstone of economic supremacy and an influential global presence. Addressing an assemblage at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, he highlighted how nations excelling in research earn global respect.

Dhankhar passionately advocated for cutting-edge research that resonates with societal needs, stressing that authentic and impactful research transcends simple academic exercise. He outlined the potential for current disruptive technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, to provide vast opportunities alongside challenges.

In a direct appeal to corporates, Dhankhar called for substantial investments beyond standard CSR commitments, aligned with India's legacy of scientific innovation and discovery. The vice president's comments reflect on India's potential in harnessing its intellectual assets to lead technological advancement on the world stage.

