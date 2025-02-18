Left Menu

Cloudy Skies and Showers Expected in Rajasthan

A new western disturbance is causing cloudy weather and potential light rains in Rajasthan. From February 18-20, areas such as Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Bikaner could experience drizzles. The weather across the state was mostly dry with Sangaria recording the lowest temperature at 8.5°C.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 18-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 00:22 IST
A new western disturbance is set to impact Rajasthan's weather, bringing cloudy conditions and possible light showers. According to the MeT Department, this change is expected to affect western and northern regions starting February 18 through February 20.

Residents in Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Bikaner should anticipate drizzle on February 18, followed by light rains in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jodhpur on February 19 and 20.

The recent weather pattern remained primarily dry, with Sangaria in Hanumangarh registering the lowest minimum temperature of 8.5°C, while Jaipur experienced a minimum of 17.7°C.

