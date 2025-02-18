Civil Society Calls for Climate Adaptation Fund and Damage Tax

A coalition of civil society organizations, including Greenpeace and Youth for Climate India, has called on the 16th Finance Commission to take urgent action on climate change adaptation and mitigation. In a letter to the commission's chairman, they have proposed the creation of a dedicated climate adaptation fund and introduction of a climate damage tax.

The organizations stressed the urgent need to officially recognize heatwaves as a national disaster as they highlighted a 55% rise in heatwave-related deaths between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021. The letter warned that without significant adaptation measures, India risks losing 34 million jobs by 2030. They advocated for the inclusion of climate adaptation initiatives in large-scale development schemes to bolster community resilience.

Further, they recommended that climate funds be allocated using updated vulnerability data and called for a climate tax on high-emission industries. The revenue from this tax could support critical climate adaptation projects and communities affected by extreme weather. The letter also expressed concern over potential economic setbacks, including an estimated 45 million Indians being driven back into poverty by 2030, urging for compensatory measures like universal basic income and climate insurance programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)