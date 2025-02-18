Mahindra Lifespace Partners with Livingstone Infra for Massive Mumbai Redevelopment

In a significant development for Mumbai's real estate sector, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with Livingstone Infra Pvt Ltd for a high-profile redevelopment project in Mahalaxmi. The initiative is estimated to generate revenue worth Rs 1,650 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The project adds to Mahindra Lifespace's growing portfolio, which encompasses a development footprint of 394.4 lakh square feet of saleable area. This includes completed, ongoing, and forthcoming residential projects across seven major Indian cities.

Additionally, the firm is managing over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects within integrated developments and industrial clusters spread over four key cities, marking a significant impact on India's real estate landscape.

