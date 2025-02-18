Left Menu

Rebuilding Gaza and the West Bank: A $50 Billion Challenge

The United Nations, European Union, and World Bank estimate over $50 billion is needed to rebuild Gaza and the West Bank after the 15-month Israel-Hamas conflict. An assessment calls for $53.2 billion for recovery and reconstruction over the next decade, with $20 billion needed in the first three years.

An extensive recovery plan has been laid out by the United Nations, European Union, and World Bank to reconstruct Gaza and the West Bank following the prolonged 15-month Israel-Hamas conflict. According to the newly released Interim Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, a staggering $53.2 billion is required for comprehensive recovery over the coming decade.

The report highlights an urgent requirement for $20 billion within the initial three years to address immediate necessities and lay down the framework for longer-term rebuilding initiatives. This financial injection is deemed crucial to restoring infrastructure and stabilizing economic and social systems battered by the prolonged conflict.

The assessment underscores the irrefutable need for substantial international support and collaboration to facilitate a successful and sustainable reconstruction effort, aligning resources towards rebuilding lives and communities affected by the devastating conflict.

