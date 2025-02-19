Left Menu

Hazardous Waters: The Perils of Bangladesh's Ship-Breaking Industry

The ship-breaking industry in Sitakunda, Bangladesh, faces numerous challenges, including hazardous working conditions, environmental pollution, and minimal worker compensation. As older ships are retired due to their high emissions, the demand for ship recycling is set to increase. Efforts are underway to make the industry safer and more sustainable.

Hazardous Waters: The Perils of Bangladesh's Ship-Breaking Industry

On the southwest coast of Bangladesh, the ship-breaking industry is grappling with severe challenges as it prepares to dismantle an increasing number of aging global fleets. High-risk work conditions, pollution, and inadequate worker compensation are prominent issues plaguing Sitakunda, a major hub for the industry.

With about 15,000 ships expected to be recycled in the coming decade, the demand for ship-breaking, which already processes 38% of the world's dead ships, is set to surge. Although regulations such as the Hong Kong Convention aim to improve safety, workers continue to seek better wages and workplace conditions.

The industry's expansion underscores the urgent need for safer labor practices and environmental stewardship, necessitating collaboration between shipyard owners, governments, and affluent ship-owning countries to ensure a sustainable future for ship recycling and its workforce.

