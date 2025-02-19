Tragic Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives
Three young residents of Kakra village lost their lives in a tragic motorcycle collision. The accident occurred on their way to a family wedding. Police are investigating the unidentified vehicle involved in the collision. One individual was injured and is receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.
Three individuals from Kakra village, Golu Kashyap, Sandeep Kashyap, and Ramkhelavan Saxena, sadly lost their lives when their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle.
The tragic accident took place in the Sandi police station area as they were headed to a wedding procession along Katra Bilhaur Marg.
Authorities are working diligently to identify the vehicle involved and are conducting a comprehensive investigation to uncover the details of this unfortunate event.
