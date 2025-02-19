Tragedy by the River: A Lion Attack Near Gir National Park
A seven-year-old boy named Rahul Baraiya was killed by a lion in Amreli district, Gujarat, near Gir National Park. Two lions were captured by forest officials following the incident. The boy was attacked while going to the river for water. The captured lions are under examination.
A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district when a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lion.
The attack took place near the Gir National Park, as the boy, identified as Rahul Baraiya, went to fetch water from a river. Forest officials acted swiftly, capturing two lions thought to be involved in the incident.
Despite efforts to save him, Rahul's mangled body was found later. The captured lions have been transported to the Krankach Animal Care Center for examination, according to Deputy Conservator of Forests Jayant Patel.
