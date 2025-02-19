Left Menu

Tragedy by the River: A Lion Attack Near Gir National Park

A seven-year-old boy named Rahul Baraiya was killed by a lion in Amreli district, Gujarat, near Gir National Park. Two lions were captured by forest officials following the incident. The boy was attacked while going to the river for water. The captured lions are under examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amreli | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:15 IST
Tragedy by the River: A Lion Attack Near Gir National Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Amreli district when a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lion.

The attack took place near the Gir National Park, as the boy, identified as Rahul Baraiya, went to fetch water from a river. Forest officials acted swiftly, capturing two lions thought to be involved in the incident.

Despite efforts to save him, Rahul's mangled body was found later. The captured lions have been transported to the Krankach Animal Care Center for examination, according to Deputy Conservator of Forests Jayant Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025