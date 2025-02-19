Signature Global's Mega Construction Boost in Gurugram
Signature Global has awarded construction contracts totaling Rs 567.37 crore for a housing project in Gurugram. B L Gupta Construction will build 2,792 floors, and Shri Balaji will handle critical external works. The company targets Rs 10,000 crore sales in the current fiscal year.
- Country:
- India
Real estate giant Signature Global has announced significant strides in its housing project in Gurugram by awarding construction contracts worth Rs 567.37 crore. These contracts aim to build 'Daxin Vistas,' a promising development in Sohna.
B L Gupta Construction has been entrusted with a hefty contract of Rs 482 crore to construct 2,792 independent floors over the span of 36 months. Meanwhile, Shri Balaji, securing a deal worth Rs 85.37 crore, will oversee essential external development works including infrastructure enhancements like stormwater drainage and rainwater harvesting systems.
Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder & Vice Chairman of Signature Global, emphasized their commitment to quality construction. The company has recorded a significant boost in sales, with properties worth Rs 8,670 crore sold between April and December, and aims to achieve a sales booking of Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Dismisses Real Estate Agent’s Claim as Minister Calls for Fairer Regulations
Godrej Properties Sees Record Profit Surge Amid Real Estate Boom
Dwarka Expressway and Sohna: Gurugram's Real Estate Boom
Godrej Properties Leads India's Real Estate Boom
Repo Rate Cut Set to Catalyze Real Estate & Economic Growth