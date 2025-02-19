Signature Global's Mega Construction Boost in Gurugram

Real estate giant Signature Global has announced significant strides in its housing project in Gurugram by awarding construction contracts worth Rs 567.37 crore. These contracts aim to build 'Daxin Vistas,' a promising development in Sohna.

B L Gupta Construction has been entrusted with a hefty contract of Rs 482 crore to construct 2,792 independent floors over the span of 36 months. Meanwhile, Shri Balaji, securing a deal worth Rs 85.37 crore, will oversee essential external development works including infrastructure enhancements like stormwater drainage and rainwater harvesting systems.

Lalit Kumar Aggarwal, Co-founder & Vice Chairman of Signature Global, emphasized their commitment to quality construction. The company has recorded a significant boost in sales, with properties worth Rs 8,670 crore sold between April and December, and aims to achieve a sales booking of Rs 10,000 crore this fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)