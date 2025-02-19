Left Menu

Aizawl’s Stunning Skywalk: A New Tourist Attraction

Mizoram's first skywalk has been inaugurated at Aizawl Peak Resort, boosting tourism. Owned by MLA H Ginzalala, the sky bridge allows up to 20 visitors at a time for safety. Chief Minister Lalduhoma praised the project as a unique addition to the region's attractions.

Aizawl | Updated: 19-02-2025 15:34 IST
  • India

Mizoram recently unveiled its first skywalk in the state capital of Aizawl, aimed at bolstering tourism by Chief Minister Lalduhoma. Situated at the Aizawl Peak Resort, the private skywalk promises to offer a thrilling experience.

The skywalk was inaugurated by Chief Minister Lalduhoma and has been developed by the ruling Zoram People's Movement MLA H Ginzalala, who also serves as the technical adviser to the chief minister. Lalduhoma commended Ginzalala and his family for their vision in introducing the state's inaugural sky bridge.

This structural marvel was executed by a Pune-based firm using 30 mm toughened glass, holding up to 135 individuals but limited to 20 visitors at a time for safety. Several dignitaries, including Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama and Urban Development Minister K Sapdanga, attended the inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

